Otto Addo believes 'young' Black Stars can win AFCON

Otto Addo is confident the current Black Stars team can make the nation proud by winning AFCON if they are properly groomed for the big stage.

Ghana was the youngest team at the World Cup in Qatar with an average of 24 years and seven months.

Addo stepped down as coach of the Black Stars after their group stage elimination, but remains positive about the future of the team.

“I said we all have to change our mentality and support a little bit more especially for a young team like this which can surely win the AFCON but sometimes things take time to integrate, to develop,” the 47-year-old told the media.

“I would like you to let them work in peace, grow in peace and develop in peace," he added.

The Black Stars return home to start preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which begins next years.

Ghana has not won the World Cup since 1982 but have come close three times losing twice to Ivory Coast on penalties and to Egypt in 2010.