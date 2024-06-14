Otto Addo: Black Stars coach advised to adopt a proactive style of coaching

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has been advised to implement a proactive coaching style following Ghana's recent victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston has emphasised the need for an aggressive approach from the start of matches to secure early dominance and avoid the need for second-half comebacks.

Ghana's national team, under Addo's leadership, recently achieved two crucial victories, defeating Mali 2-1 in Bamako and overcoming the Central African Republic 4-3 in Kumasi. However, in both games, the Black Stars found themselves trailing at halftime before rallying to win.

"We should take the game to them, open it earlier than to wait and then have issues before coming out," Kingston told GTV. "Our first game was the same, when we opened up, went to the opponent's half, played more of the ball in the opponent's half, we created a lot of chances and then we got a win. Today too, the sameâ€”we can see in the first half we did not create even one chance."

Kingston highlighted the importance of an offensive mindset from the outset: "If you don't go to the opponent's box, you cannot have the opportunity to score. In the second half, we went to the opponent's box and then we got three goals out of that."

Currently, Ghana is second in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers with nine points from four games, trailing Comoros only on goal difference. The Black Stars aim to maintain their winning streak and secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.