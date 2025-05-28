Otto Addo braced for ‘tough battle’ as Ghana face Nigeria in Unity Cup

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has called for focus and determination ahead of Ghana’s clash with Nigeria in the opening match of the 2025 Unity Cup on Thursday evening.

The highly anticipated fixture will take place at the GTech Community Stadium, with a place in Saturday’s final against Jamaica at stake. Jamaica booked their spot with a 3-2 win over Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday.

This will be the second meeting between Ghana and Nigeria in as many years, following the Super Eagles' 2-1 win over the Black Stars in March 2024, the same month Otto Addo was reappointed as head coach.

Looking ahead to the game, Addo acknowledged the intensity that always surrounds matches between the two sides.

“As always, it's a tough battle, and people can expect that. There are always fights between the two countries,” he said.

“Even though it's a friendly, it's not really a friendly. But we are looking forward to it. We are happy to be here to play against Nigeria. We will do our best.”

Ghana head into the encounter with a youthful squad, missing several key players, while Nigeria also come into the tie with a reshuffled team.