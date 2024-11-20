Otto Addo came in at a very challenging time - Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko has jumped to the defence of Black Stars coach Otto Addo amidst calls for the latter’s dismisal.

Calls has intensified for Otto Addo’s sack following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, Tanko is of the view that, sacking the coach will not end Ghana’s woes. However, patience will be key to restoring the team’s lost fortunes.

“I don't believe the job is too big for him. He came in at a very challenging time.

“Remember, he took us to the World Cup in Qatar, though the performance wasn't as expected, and then he was replaced by Chris Hughton, who was the technical director,” he told Flashscore.

Ghana failed to win a single game in their six qualifying matches ultimately finishing last in Group F and missing out on the continental showpiece for the first time in 20 years.

Meanwhile, the four-time champions will channel their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

For Otto Addo, it is an opportunity to safe his job and restore calm among disappointed Ghanaians.