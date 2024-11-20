Otto Addo can do the Black Stars job – Sannie Daara

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has expressed confidence in Coach Otto Addo's ability to lead the Black Stars despite recent criticisms.

Speaking to 3Sports, Sannie Daara argued that Otto Addo’s track record demonstrates his capability, citing his role in securing Ghana's qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a prime example.

“Otto Addo has proven on multiple occasions that he can do the job. These are some of the shortcomings he will have to deal with. There are things he needs to learn about the African terrain. Sometimes you don’t have to go the hard way.

“When we needed him the most in the World Cup qualifiers, he came in for us and took us to the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” Sannie Daara argued.

Coach Otto Addo has faced mounting pressure following Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Critics have questioned his tactics, decision-making, and ability to adapt to the demands of African football.

With calls for Otto Addo’s dismissal growing louder, Sannie Daara’s remarks provide a contrasting perspective, urging stakeholders to consider the coach’s past achievements and allow him the opportunity to address his weaknesses.