Otto Addo cautions Black Stars against underestimating Mozambique and Cape Verde in AFCON 2023

Former Black Stars coach Otto Addo has emphasised the importance of not underestimating so-called "small countries" like Mozambique and Cape Verde in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana is drawn in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique as they gear up in an attempt to win their fifth AFCON title.

Speaking about Ghana's chances in the group, Addo who led Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar warned against overlooking the defensively organized teams.

He noted that facing favorites like Egypt might be perceived as easier due to lower expectations, but the challenge lies in breaking down disciplined opponents.

“It’s easier than to play the so-called small countries which are football educated, know how to defend, and it will be very, very tough to break them down," Addo explained to GTV Sports Plus.

Ghana is set to begin its AFCON 2023 campaign against Cape Verde on January 14, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique in Group B.