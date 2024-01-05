GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Otto Addo cautions Black Stars against underestimating Mozambique and Cape Verde in AFCON 2023

Published on: 05 January 2024
Otto Addo cautions Black Stars against underestimating Mozambique and Cape Verde in AFCON 2023
AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 28: Otto Addo, Head Coach of Ghana, attends the post match press conference after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Ghana at Education City Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Former Black Stars coach Otto Addo has emphasised the importance of not underestimating so-called "small countries" like Mozambique and Cape Verde in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana is drawn in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique as they gear up in an attempt to win their fifth AFCON title.

Speaking about Ghana's chances in the group, Addo who led Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar warned against overlooking the defensively organized teams.

He noted that facing favorites like Egypt might be perceived as easier due to lower expectations, but the challenge lies in breaking down disciplined opponents.

“It’s easier than to play the so-called small countries which are football educated, know how to defend, and it will be very, very tough to break them down," Addo explained to GTV Sports Plus.

Ghana is set to begin its AFCON 2023 campaign against Cape Verde on January 14, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique in Group B.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more