Otto Addo cautious on discussions about foreign-born players switching to Ghana

Black Stars Head Coach Otto Addo says it is premature to publicly discuss potential additions to the national team, particularly players born abroad who are yet to commit to Ghana.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of Ghana’s international friendly against Nigeria, Addo stressed the difficulty of addressing individuals who have not been officially invited to join the squad.

"To be honest, it's very difficult to lead a discussion now about players which are not invited. And I always kept it like that. It's very, very difficult, because there are so many. We have, let's say, I don't know, 400 players in Europe, playing, also in England, which we could have brought,” he explained.

Addo’s remarks reflect a consistent policy of focusing only on current squad members. Ghana has seen several dual nationals switch allegiance in recent years, with some becoming key players. However, the coach insists such decisions must remain private until all processes are finalised.

His comments come at a time when expectations remain high for the Ghana Football Association to tap into the growing pool of talent abroad ahead of major tournaments and the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah and former Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are among high-profile players who have been linked with a possible switch from England to Ghana. Both have Ghanaian heritage but are yet to commit their international futures to the West African nation.