Otto Addo condemns Mali fans for booing their players in Ghana defeat

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has criticised Mali fans for booing their own players following their 2-1 defeat to Ghana on Thursday night in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Ghana secured a vital comeback victory at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako, propelling them to second place in Group I. Despite Mali entering the match as favourites, the Black Stars delivered a spirited performance, overcoming both the opposition and the intense 42-degree heat, which necessitated multiple cooling breaks.

Addressing the media in his post-match press conference, Addo defended the Mali team against the hostile reaction from their supporters.

"Mali have a good team. I don't think it's fair for the fans to boo the team. This was an even game, to be honest. Our substitutions won the game," Addo remarked.

The win marks a significant step for Ghana in their World Cup qualifying campaign, with the team now poised to face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Monday for their fourth match.

Ghana's victory in Bamako was a testament to their resilience and strategic gameplay, overcoming the harsh conditions and fervent home crowd. The result places the Black Stars second in Group I, with six points from three games.

As the qualifiers progress, Ghana will be looking to maintain their momentum and secure their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted across the USA, Mexico, and Canada.