Otto Addo confident in Ghana's plan to overcome strong Mali in Bamako

Ghana coach Otto Addo has shared insights into the team's preparation ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Mali, set to take place on Thursday in Bamako.

The Black Stars are determined to secure a win to improve their position in Group I, where they currently sit in fifth place with three points, trailing second-placed Mali by one point.

Speaking about the team's readiness, Addo acknowledged the strength of the Malian side, emphasising the high quality of their players, most of whom play in Ligue 1. He highlighted the comprehensive observations made by his team in preparation for the match.

"It’s difficult to say. Surely, we have a plan as regards how we want to play. We have observed them well. Almost all the players play in Ligue 1, they are very, very strong. We have our ideas but surely, I can’t tell you what we are going to do to win this match," Addo remarked.

Addo's comments come on the back of Ghana's mixed start to the qualifiers, where they managed a win against Madagascar but suffered a setback with a loss to Comoros.

This has left them in a precarious position, necessitating a strong performance against Mali, who have shown their prowess in recent games.

Addo praised Mali's recent performances, noting their high ranking and strong showing in the Africa Cup of Nations, where they reached the quarter-finals. He admitted the challenge but expressed confidence in Ghana's ability to compete.

"They showed in the last game against Nigeria how good they are and also in the AFCON when they played against Ivory Coast they were very, very unlucky," Addo said. "So for us, they are a very, very strong team but we have the possibility to still beat them. We also have a strong team and it’s going to be an equal measure."

With Mali ranked eighth in Africa and Ghana 14th, the upcoming match is set to be a highly competitive encounter. The Black Stars are keen to bounce back and secure crucial points before their next match against the Central African Republic in Kumasi on Monday, June 10.