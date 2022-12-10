Otto Addo delivers special message after coaching Ghana at World Cup

Otto Addo stated that he feels honoured to have fulfilled his dream of coaching Ghana at the World Cup, in addition to playing for the Black Stars at the global tournament.

The former Ghana international was a member of the Ghana squad for their first tournament in Germany and made an appearance. Sixteen years later, he was in the dugout giving instructions to players as Ghana won one of three games in Qatar.

"16 years apart but the feeling is the same. It was always an honour and a blessing to represent the culture, hard work and the passion of our nation at the world stage. Let’s use the power of football and our love for the game to build and grow together. Ghana Osey!!!!" Addo wrote on Instagram.

Otto Addo resigned as Ghana's coach following the Black Stars’ exit last Friday at the hands of Uruguay.

He will concentrate on his role as a trainer scout at German club Borussia Dortmund.

Otto Addo was named interim manager in March and was confirmed as substantive coach after leading the Black Stars to secure World Cup qualification at the expense of Nigeria.

Ghana failed to impress in Qatar, winning one and losing two of three group games. They began their campaign with a 3-2 defeat, recovered against South Korea, and then failed to beat Uruguay.