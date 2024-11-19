Otto Addo determined to rebuild Black Stars after AFCON qualification failure

Ghana’s head coach, Otto Addo, has expressed his commitment to rebuilding the Black Stars following their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars concluded their AFCON qualifying campaign with a disappointing 2-1 loss to Niger on Monday, November 18, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite the national disappointment and mounting calls for his resignation, Coach Addo remains resolute in his position. Speaking during a post-match interview, he emphasised his resilience and determination to guide the team forward.

“I’m not the person who can resign. If I had done this, I’d never have become a player or even a coach. If you know where I have come from as a person to arrive at this job, you won’t even ask about my resignation. People shouting and telling me to resign can’t affect me,” Otto Addo asserted.

Looking ahead, the coach aims to rebuild a competitive team capable of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the national team during this challenging period.

Otto Addo's resolve signals a fresh start for the Black Stars as they seek to reclaim their standing in African football and prepare for future competitions.