Otto Addo emphasises importance of player confidence to improve Black Stars

Black Stars boss Otto Addo has highlighted the crucial role of player confidence in enhancing the performance of Ghana's national football team.

Despite securing two vital victories against Mali and the Central African Republic during the June international break, concerns persist about the team's defensive capabilities, as the Black Stars conceded four goals across the two matches.

In an interview with 3Sports, Coach Otto Addo expressed his belief that the Black Stars can achieve significant improvements if the players believe in themselves.

"So, first of all, even though we won, we still know that there’s a lot of things we can learn from. But also, for the players to see and to believe in themselves, everything is possible," he stated.

Reflecting on the team's recent challenges, Addo acknowledged the difficulties faced in restoring confidence after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

"We had a bad AFCON, so it was difficult to bring the belief back into the squad. And like I said, it’s always easy if we win and if things work out, so it was good how fast they adapted. I think it gives also the Ghanaians hope in the way we played, the way we fought, that we can win against every opponent," he added.

The Black Stars' victories have placed them joint top of Group I in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, alongside Comoros, who lead on goal difference. The six points from the two games have significantly boosted Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

As the Black Stars prepare for their next set of qualifiers, the emphasis on player confidence and belief remains a cornerstone of Otto Addo's strategy to ensure continued success and improvement for the team.