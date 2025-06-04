Otto Addo endured torrid times during AFCON qualifiers – Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has expressed sympathy for current head coach Otto Addo, acknowledging the difficult period he endured during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana endured a dismal campaign in the qualifiers, finishing bottom of their group with just three points from six gamesâ€”three draws and three losses.

The poor performance sparked heavy criticism, with many fans calling for Addo’s dismissal.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Akonnorâ€”who has previously managed the national team under similar pressureâ€”came to Addo’s defense.

He praised the coach for regaining his composure and confidence after Ghana’s strong start in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

"Otto Addo went through some difficult moments, but clearly you can see that he is now very calm, his body language has changed," the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach told Citi Sports.

Following the AFCON setback, the Black Stars bounced back impressively, ending a six-game winless streak with consecutive victories over Chad and Madagascar in Matchdays 5 and 6 of the World Cup qualifiers.

The team is expected to reconvene in September for Matchdays 7 and 8, where they will face Chad and Mali as the road to the 2026 World Cup continues.