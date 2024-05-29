Otto Addo explains decision to exclude Andre Ayew from Ghana's squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has announced the squad roster for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, and there is one notable absence that raised eyebrows â€“ the captain, Andre Ayew.

With Ghana being a strong contender in African football and Ayew being a highly experienced and skilled player, fans were left wondering why he was not included in the squad.

Addo shed some light on the decision and explained the reasoning behind it during a press conference at the Ghana Football Association headquarters on Wednesday.

"I had a long talk with Andre and gave him the reason why he is not in the squad. I talk to players directly, and I don't like to put information out about what we spoke about," He said

"This is the decision we took, and it is not like he necessarily agreed, but I still have big respect for him."

The decision to leave out Ayew from the squad has been met with mixed reactions from fans and the media.

Some questioned the coach's preference, while others speculated that there might be a rift between the player and the coach.

However, coach Addo's explanation sheds light on the fact that it was a well-thought-out decision and not one made lightly.

As a former player himself, Addo understands the importance of communication and respect in the relationship between a coach and a player.

The Black Stars will take on Mali on June 6, 2024, away in Bamako before welcoming the Central African Republic to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi four days later.