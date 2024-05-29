Otto Addo expresses delight at being reappointed as Black Stars head coach

Black Stars head coach OttoAddo has expressed his pleasure at being given the opportunity to lead the Ghana senior national team once again.

The 48-year-old was in charge of the Ghana national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar during his first spell after guiding them through the playoff against Nigeria.

Former Ghana international left his position after the World Cup adventure to continue his role at German club Borussia Dortmund.

After finishing his time with Dortmund at the conclusion of the 2023-24 football season, the highly-regarded tactician fully assumed the role of head coach for the Black Stars.

In a press conference held in Ghana on Wednesday, May 29, coach Addo stated his joy at being back in his home country.

"I am excited and grateful to be back, although it was not a simple decision. The FA and Dortmund had several discussions, and I am now back where I belong," he expressed.

During the press conference, coach Addo also revealed the names of the players selected for Ghana's upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification games against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The team will first travel to Mali for the initial match on June 6, followed by a game against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on June 10.