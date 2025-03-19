Otto Addo focused on restoring confidence in Black Stars ahead of Chad clash

Ghana head coach Otto Addo is determined to rejuvenate the Black Stars as they gear up for their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Addo is eager to steer Black Stars back on track with pressure mounting after their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking to 3Sports, the coach acknowledged the importance of restoring belief within the squad ahead of these key fixtures.

“I’m really, really looking forward to this match to also bring back a little bit of positivity and also confidence to the players,” Addo stated.

“I hope Chad is coming in at the right time and prepare the boys.”

Ghana will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before travelling to Morocco for their Group I clash with Madagascar on Monday. With four matches played, the Black Stars sit level on nine points with Comoros at the top of Group I.

Ghana’s qualifying campaign began with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Madagascar in Kumasi. However, they stumbled in their second match, falling to a 1-0 defeat against Comoros.

The team bounced back in June last year with back-to-back victoriesâ€”beating Mali 2-1 in Bamako before securing a 4-3 win over the Central African Republic in Kumasi.