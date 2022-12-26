Otto Addo gave me no valid reason - Joseph Paintsil speaks on World Cup snub

Joseph Paintsil expressed his disappointment at being left out of Ghana's World Cup squad, and revealed the reason given to him by coach Otto Addo.

With six goals and eight assists in Belgium, the Genk forward was one of Ghana's most in-form players heading to the World Cup, but he was shockingly left out.

He was on the initial list, but Otto Addo felt he wasn't needed in Qatar, so he was left out of the final 26-man squad, which failed to impress at the World Cup, exiting in the group stage.

"His [Otto Addo's] decision was unfair. He gave me no valid reason to explain my absence. I told him the same thing during a phone conversation,” Paintsil told Belang van Limburg.

“He told me that there were players ahead of me in the hierarchy. Among them, there were guys who, like me, play in the Jupiler Pro League,”

“They didn't have couldn't present the same stats, but Addo said football isn't all about goals and assists."

Paintsil hopes to return to the team for future assignments now that Otto Addo has resigned.