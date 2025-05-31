GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Otto Addo hails Ghanaian fans, promotes unity through football

Published on: 31 May 2025
Ghana coach Otto Addo has expressed appreciation to fans in London for their support during the Unity Cup.

Speaking ahead of the match against Trinidad and Tobago, Addo said the team felt the energy of the crowd during their 2-1 loss to Nigeria.

“The fans really pushed us. It was almost like we were playing at home,” he said.

Addo believes football has the power to unite people, and the Unity Cup serves that purpose well. “This is more than just a match. It’s about bringing people together â€“ Ghanaians, Nigerians, Trinidadians. We share the same stories, the same struggles,” he stated.

Despite the rivalry with Nigeria, Addo stressed the importance of mutual respect and camaraderie. “In football, there’s always competition, but also friendship.

That’s what makes it special,” he said. The coach thanked the organizers for putting together the event and urged supporters to remain behind the team.

Ghana wraps up its Unity Cup participation on Saturday against Trinidad, with Addo hopeful of a win to reward the fans. “We want to give them something to cheer about,” he added.

