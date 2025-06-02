Otto Addo hails Unity Cup selections as key to building Black Stars' future

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo says Ghana’s strong finish at the 2025 Unity Cup provided more than just a win â€” it offered a glimpse into the team’s future.

Speaking after the 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday in London, Addo highlighted the emergence of new talents who seized their opportunity to impress in national colours.

"We got a lot of answers [on some players]. It's always good to also look to the future, and I think some of the boys used their chances â€” they did really, really well," Addo said. “Surely, we will continue to observe them.”

Addo’s comments signal a broader intent to refresh the squad with promising options as Ghana prepares for September’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Unity Cup third-place match saw several fresh faces step up. Jordan Ayew opened the scoring early, with Razak Simpson doubling the lead in the 11th minute.

Mohammed Fuseini and Lawrence Agyekum also registered their debut goals in what was a commanding team performance.

Barcelona B prospect Abdul Aziz Issah made his senior debut, while Christopher Bonsu came close to marking his with a goal.

Felix Afena-Gyan’s return added further depth to Addo’s forward line. With fixtures against Chad and Mali ahead, the coach’s focus on future readiness appears to be taking shape.