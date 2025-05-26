Otto Addo hands five debut call-ups as Ghana gears up for Unity Cup

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has included five newcomers in his 23-man squad for the upcoming Unity Cup in London.

The new faces include Joseph Tetteh Anang, Aaron Essel, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Aziz Issah, and Mohammed Gaddafi Fuseini, each earning a spot on the back of notable performances at club or youth international level.

Anang, currently with St. Patrick’s Athletic in the Northern Ireland Premier Division, has been one of the league's standout goalkeepers this season, recording seven clean sheets in 18 appearances.

Essel, a key figure in Ghana’s U-20 AFCON campaign, was ever-present in defence despite the team falling short of World Cup qualification.

Yirenkyi, who plies his trade with FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark, made a strong case with consistent performances during the second half of the season.

The young midfielder contributed two goals and two assists across 17 league outings. Meanwhile, Barcelona Athletic’s Aziz Issah joins the senior setup amid limited minutes at club level, but with valuable youth international experience.

Up front, Mohammed Fuseini earns his call-up after helping Royale Union Saint-Gilloise clinch the Belgian league title, scoring in their season finale against Gent.

Ghana face Nigeria in their opening match on May 28. The winner will progress to the final on May 31, while the loser will contest the third-place match. Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica complete the four-nation lineup.