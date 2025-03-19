Otto Addo happy to work with Desmond Ofei at Black Stars

Black Stars manager Otto Addo has expressed his delight at working with newly appointed assistant coach Desmond Ofei.

Ofei, who led the U-20 male team to a gold medal in the 2023 Africa Games, brings his experience and tactical expertise to the team.

Addo praised Ofei's qualities, stating, "Desmond has done a very good job with the under-20s. He's bringing in his experience and working with national teams. He's very, very supportive."

Addo also highlighted the benefits of working with technical director Winfried Schafer, who has vast experience on the continent, including winning the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

Addo believes the additions to the technical team will boost Ghana's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With crucial World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar looming, Addo is confident that the team is well-equipped to succeed.