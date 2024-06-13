Otto Addo is aware of the team's weaknesses, says Yaw Preko

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has weighed in on Black Stars head coach Otto Addo's performance, suggesting that despite the team's impressive comeback wins in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Addo recognises areas for improvement.

The Black Stars staged remarkable comebacks in their recent qualifiers, overturning deficits to beat Mali 2-1 and the Central African Republic 4-3.

However, Preko believes Addo acknowledges the team's weaknesses despite these victories.

“I think he knows there is a lot of work to be done and he can do better. Luck was on their side in the two games,” Preko remarked during an interview with Asempa FM.

“He has what it takes to grow better as an international coach, but he knows time is not on his side. For now, it’s better that he got six points than going on the break thinking about what he would have done if they had lost points.”

Ghana's resurgence in the World Cup qualifiers has revitalised their campaign, propelling them to second place in Group I, just behind Comoros on goal difference. The wins over Mali and CAR have bolstered hopes of securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

As the Black Stars prepare for upcoming challenges in their quest for World Cup qualification, Addo will continue to strategize and address the team's areas for improvement, aiming to build on their recent successes in future matches.