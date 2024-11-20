Otto Addo is capable of qualifying Ghana to 2026 World Cup despite AFCON failure - Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has expressed confidence in Otto Addo and his technical team’s ability to secure Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This comes in the wake of the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), sparking public criticism and calls for the technical team to be restructured.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Asante Twum acknowledged the challenges but maintained faith in Addo's leadership.

He noted that while the current setup differs from the team that led Ghana to the 2022 World Cup, he remains optimistic about their capability.

"Otto Addo qualified us for the World Cup in Qatar but at that time, there was Chris Hughton, George Boateng and Didi Dramani," he said.

"I admit that this time, it is different but I believe that Otto Addo and his technical team are competent and capable of delivering Cup qualification," he added.

Otto Addo is currently supported by assistants John Paintsil and Joseph Laumann, with Fatau Dauda serving as the goalkeeper trainer.

The Black Stars, who are second in Group I with nine points, are set to face Chad and Madagascar in their next qualifying matches as they aim to secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.