Otto Addo is even disappointed in himself - Laryea Kingston

Former Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston believes black stars boss Otto Addo is disappointed in himself and will do everything possible to bounce back after their dismal show in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars failed to win a single game at the qualifiers climaxing it with a shocking defeat to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

The result meant Ghana were going to miss out on the continental showpiece after 20 years having missed out in 2004.

With calls intensifying for the sack of coach Otto Addo, Laryea Kingston believes it would be a rushed decision.

“For me at the moment, we shouldn't change anything. I think Otto is even disappointed in himself. And I believe by now he's trying to ask himself questions about what really happened and what he can do to improve it,” he told 3Sports.

According to the former Black Stars midfielder, Otto Addo himself would not be happy with the recent outcomes and will do everything possible to make amends for the failure.

There is a chance for Ghana to redeem themselves in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as they sit second in Group I after four games