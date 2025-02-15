Otto Addo is not capable of coaching Black Stars - Mohammed Polo

1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, Mohammed Polo beleives Otto Addo is not good enough to manage the Black Stars and has demanded his sack.

Addo, 49, has come under criticism after failing to guide the senior national team to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars recorded three draws and three defeats after six games during the qualifiers. The team finished at the bottom of Group F with three points.

Speaking in an interview, Polo insisted that the former Borussia Dortmund assistant coach should have been sacked after failing to guide the team to qualify for the AFCON tournament.

“Otto Addo should have been sacked right after the AFCON qualification failure. If you appoint a technical advisor for him, then it means the coach is not good enough," he said.

"If Otto Addo were capable enough, he would have qualified Ghana for the AFCON.

“We should allow him to go for the technical advisor to take full charge of the team. For me, the technical advisor is going to do the job for him," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has retained Otto Addo and has retained the technical team with the inclusion of German coach Winfried SchÃ¤fer as the technical advisor for the Black Stars and the technical director for the association ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which resume in March with games against Chad and Madagascar.

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei has joined the setup, while John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda retain their positions as second assistant coach and goalkeepers' trainer, respectively.

Additionally, Kris Perquy has been appointed as the team psychologist, with Gregory De Grauwe serving as the video analyst.