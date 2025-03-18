Otto Addo is very happy with the pitch at the Accra Sports Stadium - NSA chief Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Otto Addo, head coach of Ghana’s Black Stars, has given a thumbs-up to the pitch conditions at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers.

National Sports Authority (NSA) Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah shared the good news after joining Sports Minister Kofi Adams to rally behind the team on Monday. With Ghana set to face Chad on Friday, the NSA is racing against time to polish up the venue.

“We are on it yes a lot of emergency renovation work is needed that is what we are doing but God willing by game day everything will be fine,” he said as aired by Peace FM.

“If you look at the pitch we have just two more treatment sessions to the pitch then it will be ready based on the specification given by the coach to those that take care of the pitch.”

He added, “As for the training coach Otto Addo have got his strategy mapped out for Chad so he knows what he is looking for and so far I have heard he is very happy with the pitch and the necessary changes they have to do to make it perfect for Friday he will communicate it.”

Ghana will take on Madagascar on March 24th after the Chad clash.