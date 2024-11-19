Otto Addo laments set-pieces goal-concession against Niger

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has complained about his team’s defence particularly against set-pieces following their recent defeat to Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The four-time African champions lost 2-1 to Niger in the final round of the qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium with both goals resulting from corner kicks.

According to Otto Addo, the team was aware of the ability of Niger to score from set pieces but failed to avoid them.

“We started okay but conceded a goal from a set piece. We were aware because the last time we met, they scored from a corner. Surely, we have to defend these set pieces better,” Addo said, highlighting a recurring issue in his team’s defensive setup.

Ghana have now missed out on playing at the continental showpiece for the first time since 2004 further deepening calls of improvement.

“It seems everything is going against us,” he added,

The Black Stars will now shift their attention to the World Cup qualifiers as they aim to qualify for the 2026 edition.