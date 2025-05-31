Otto Addo makes sweeping changes to Ghana XI for Unity Cup third-place clash against Trinidad and Tobago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has rung the changes to his starting lineup for Ghana’s third-place playoff against Trinidad and Tobago in the ongoing 2025 Unity Cup in London on Saturday.

The match, scheduled to kick off at 11:30am Ghana time at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, sees Addo make a number of significant alterations as the team looks to finish the tournament on a high note.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi returns in goal, while Caleb Yirenkyi, Mohammed Fuseini, and Ibrahim Sulemana are handed their first starts of the campaign.

Abu Francis replaces Abdul Samed Salis in midfield, and Christopher Bonsu Baah retains his place following a promising outing in the previous fixture.

Jordan Ayew continues to captain the side, supported in attack by Mohammed Fuseini and the in-form Bonsu Baah.

The defence sees Stephan Ambrosius partnered by Razak Simpson and Abu Francis expected to provide cover in the middle of the park.

Among the substitutes are Majeed Ashimeru, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Abdul Aziz Issah, with goalkeeper Benjamin Asare also named on the bench.

Ghana’s players will aim to bounce back after missing out on a place in the final, and Addo’s selections reflect a desire to inject freshness and urgency into the squad for the final match of the tournament.