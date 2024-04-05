Otto Addo needs time to impart his ideas, says former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has voiced his support for the newly appointed head coach of the Ghana national football team, Otto Addo.

Acknowledging the challenges facing the team after their disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Akonnor emphasised the importance of giving Addo time to implement his ideas and strategies.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Akonnor urged Ghanaians to remain optimistic and patient as Addo takes the helm.

"A coach has been assigned for a couple of years, which means he will have a good plan to follow," Akonnor stated. "We should be patient while the coach imparts his knowledge on the team and then excels."

Addressing the current state of the team, Akonnor stressed the need for a fresh start and expressed confidence in Addo's ability to turn things around. "We need to start over, making sure everything goes well," he said. "I believe Otto Addo can lead the team to success."

Otto Addo has already led the Black Stars in two matches since assuming his role as head coach, and with the support of former coaches like Akonnor, he aims to guide the team to success in future competitions.

As Addo continues to implement his vision for the team focus will be on the next assignment which occurs in June when Gahna take on Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.