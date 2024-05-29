Otto Addo on Hudson-Odoi's potential switch to Ghana: ‘I haven't spoken to him yet’

Ghana coach Otto Addo addressed the growing speculation surrounding Callum Hudson-Odoi's potential switch to the Ghana national team during the squad announcement for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Despite numerous reports suggesting that Hudson-Odoi, who currently plays for Nottingham Forest, would be named in the squad, he was not included in the list announced on Wednesday.

Local media had claimed that Addo had successfully convinced the former Chelsea star to represent Ghana.

Hudson-Odoi, 22, is eligible to play for Ghana through his parents and can switch his international allegiance despite making three senior appearances for England.

His appearances for the Three Lions were made before he turned 21, allowing him to switch to another nation if he decides to.

His last appearance for England was in a 4-0 Euro qualifying victory over Kosovo, and he was part of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad following injuries to key players.

However, as of now, his inclusion in the Ghana squad remains uncertain, with Addo focused on the immediate task of securing crucial points in the World Cup qualifiers.

"It is difficult to talk about the future. I haven’t spoken to him yet. To be honest, my head is not there at all. I’m fully focused on Mali," Addo said, clarifying his current priorities.

Ghana will take on Mali on June 6 at the Stade 26 Mars in Bamako, followed by a home match against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.