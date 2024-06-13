Otto Addo optimistic about Black Stars future amid defensive concerns

Ghana coach Otto Addo remains optimistic about the future of the Black Stars following recent victories against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR), despite highlighting ongoing defensive concerns that need addressing.

In an interview with 3Sports, Addo reflected on the team’s recent performances and acknowledged both the positives and areas for improvement.

"So first of all, even though we won, we still know that there’s a lot of things we can learn from. But also for the players to see and to believe in themselves, everything is possible," Addo emphasised.

"We had a bad AFCON [in Ivory Coast], so it was difficult to bring the belief back into the squad. And like I said, it’s always easy if we win and if things work out, so it was good how fast they adapted. I think it gives also the Ghanaians hope in the way we played, the way we fought, that we can win against every opponent."

Following his return as Ghana coach after the disappointing 2023 AFCON campaign, the Black Stars have made progress with back-to-back wins this month to revive hopes of qualifying for another World Cup.

While acknowledging Ghana’s progress under his leadership, Addo stressed the need to bridge the gap with top teams and address weaknesses.

"There’s a lot of potential and the gap to the top is still there, and if we can progress, and work on our weaknesses, then I think we have a bright future," he stated.

Addo also emphasised the importance of a collective defensive effort after conceding four goals in two games against Mali and CAR.

"Everybody might talk about how it ended, but we have to start talking about the beginning. How was our counter-pressing? Did we stop them from putting balls behind our defensive line? So this is the consciousness I want to bring into the players, especially, but also into the spectators."

Otto Addo, whose first spell saw him qualify Ghana to the World Cup in Qatar, has signed a 34 month contract in his second stint with an option for a further 24 months.