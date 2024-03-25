Otto Addo praises debutant Forson Amankwah: ‘Someone we can look up to in coming years’

Ghana coach Otto Addo praised 21-year-old midfielder Forson Amankwah after his impressive debut against Nigeria on Friday.

Handpicked for his first international cap, the Red Bull Salzburg started the match and played until being substituted for Kassim Nuhu in the second half.

Although Ghana lost the encounter 2--1, Amankwah showcased exceptional skill alongside fellow midfielders Baba Iddrisu and Abdul Samed Salis.

According to Addo, interviewed by ghanafa.org, "He was really, really good... If he would be a little bit more self-conscious in certain situations, he could have finished himself. But it’s really, really impressive for a young guy to step up against such a strong Nigerian team and be so self-conscious with the ball."

Addo commended Amankwah's defensive contributions as well as his composure on the pitch, stating, "[H]e is a young guy, very good positioning, very firm on the ball, and solid on the ball... Working hard defensively is really, really good. I think we have someone we can look up to in the coming years."

Looking ahead to Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Amankwah aims for a repeat appearance as Ghana face Uganda in another international friendly.

Having earned praise from the national team coach, Amankwah will undoubtedly strive to build on his promising start to cement his position as a valuable asset for Ghana in the years to come.