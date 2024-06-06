Otto Addo praises Ghana's fighting spirit in crucial comeback win over Mali

Ghana coach Otto Addo has praised the team's fighting spirit following their comeback victory over Mali in Bamako on Thursday evening.

The Black Stars, who hadn't won in their last seven games, fell behind just before halftime but demonstrated great character to secure a 2-1 win in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ernest Nuamah headed in the equaliser from the far post, and a deflected effort from substitute Jordan Ayew inside the box sealed a morale-boosting win for Ghana.

The celebrations from coach Otto Addo and his team highlighted the importance of the victory, which moves Ghana to second place in the six-team group standings.

Ghana had previously won their opening match against Madagascar but lost to Comoros, making the match against Mali crucial to avoid a precarious position in the qualifiers.

🤩 Big win on the road! Thanks to our amazing fans who cheered us on in Bamako! 🫶🏾❤️ See you in Kumasi on Monday 👊🏾 🇲🇱 Mali 1️⃣-2️⃣ Ghana 🇬🇭 #BlackStars | #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/hFt2nGm4B1 — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) June 6, 2024

"I think we had a very good fighting spirit but the game was 50-50. It was even and in the end, our substitutes made the difference," Otto Addo said. "In this game, I chose this system. In another game, I might choose a different system."

Ghana now shifts focus to their next game against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Monday, June 10.

"The game against Central African Republic will now be even more difficult because we will now be expected to win. Mali and Central African Republic play differently, so I might choose a different system," he added.

The win marks Ghana's first victory in 2024, ending a run of poor results and revitalizing their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.