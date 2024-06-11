Otto Addo praises Jordan Ayew's intelligence and hard work after hat-trick heroics

Ghana coach Otto Addo has praised Jordan Ayew for his intelligence and hard work following his standout performances against the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Crystal Palace forward shone for the Black Stars this month, netting four goals in two games to keep Ghana on track for another World Cup appearance.

Ayew came off the bench to score the winner against Mali in Bamako and followed it up with a brilliant hat-trick in Ghana's thrilling 4-3 win over the Central African Republic on Monday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

"I know that strikers are always judged by goals, but he is a striker who can work defensively, and tactically very intelligent," Addo said.

"That’s why sometimes you can use him as a winger because he closes everything down, he works hard, and people don’t see this often."

Before kick-off, Ayew was honoured for making 100 appearances for the Black Stars.

His hat-trick brought his total to 28 goals for the national team, with six goals scored in four matches under Otto Addo.

The Black Stars are aiming for their fifth World Cup qualification, having previously qualified in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022. Otto Addo and his team will resume their World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March 2025.