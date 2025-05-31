Otto Addo promises to monitor players at clubs after Unity Cup performance

Ghana's national team coach, Otto Addo, has expressed optimism about the future of the Black Stars, highlighting the promising performances of young players in the Unity Cup.

The team secured third place in the tournament with a 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago.

Coach Addo noted that some of the young players seized their opportunities and impressed, saying, "We got a lot of answers. I think some of the boys used their chances and did really well."

Addo promised to continue monitoring the progress of these young players at their clubs, stating, "Surely we will continue to observe them and see how they do at their clubs."

This approach reflects his satisfaction with the emerging talent within the team.

As the Black Stars prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Addo's focus on youth development could play a crucial role in shaping the team's future.

With the right guidance and opportunities, these young players may become key figures in Ghana's quest for success on the international stage.