Otto Addo proud of 2022 World Cup performance despite Black Stars' early exit

Otto Addo remains confident in his coaching philosophy, emphasising that his teams, including the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup, have consistently played quality football.

As he begins his second tenure as the national team coach, Addo is preparing the Black Stars for crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

"I want to be judged on our style of play," Addo stated. "Even though we were eliminated, we showed good football, both offensively and defensively. Our performances against Nigeria and at the World Cup had moments where we played excellent football, and I want that to be consistent in every game."

In his previous stint, Addo's record included four wins, four draws, and four losses, with the World Cup campaign featuring a single victory and two defeats, leading to an early exit from the group stage. Despite this outcome, Addo believes the team's performance reflected his commitment to playing attractive football.

After the World Cup, Addo stepped down to resume his role in talent coaching at Dortmund but has now returned to replace Chris Hughton, who served as Technical Advisor during his first tenure. Addo's current mission is to revive the team's form, with the upcoming qualifiers being vital for Ghana's 2024 campaign.

The Black Stars will face Mali on June 6 and the Central African Republic on June 10. The team will commence their training camp on May 30, 2024, at the Legon Stadium. With Addo's return and his focus on maintaining high standards of play, there is renewed optimism as Ghana seeks to secure victories and advance in the World Cup qualifiers.