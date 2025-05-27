Otto Addo recalls Ghana-Nigeria memories ahead of Unity Cup clash

Black Stars coach Otto Addo says his memories of Ghana’s rivalry with Nigeria date back to his early childhood, as he prepares to face the Super Eagles for the fourth time in his coaching career.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Unity Cup match at the GTech Community Stadium in Brentford, Addo said he could not recall the first Ghana-Nigeria match he watched, but remembered regularly attending games in Ghana from as early as age four.

"Actually, I don't know how old I was. I've seen Ghana against Nigeria. But actually, I don't know which year it was. I've been going to Ghana since the age of four, almost every year. I’ve been going to the stadium with my uncle. Sometimes I watched it on TV too,” he said.

Addo, who guided Ghana to World Cup qualification at Nigeria’s expense in 2022, will be aiming for his first victory over the Super Eagles on Wednesday. Ghana held Nigeria to a goalless draw in Kumasi and drew 1-1 in Abuja to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on away goals.

Wednesday’s game adds another chapter to one of African football’s fiercest rivalries. The two nations have met 56 times in official and friendly encounters. Ghana leads the head-to-head record with 25 wins, while Nigeria has claimed 12 victories. 19 matches have ended in draws.