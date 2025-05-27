Otto Addo recalls violence after Ghana’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo addressed the unrest that followed Ghana’s 2022 World Cup qualification match against Nigeria, as the two teams prepare to meet again in London.

Ghana and Nigeria will face off on Wednesday night in the Unity Cup, but Addo was asked about the 2022 encounter, which was overshadowed by post-match violence. The game ended in a draw in Abuja, with Ghana advancing on away goals to the Qatar World Cup.

“First of all, we played a draw, but we qualified for the World Cup, and there were tensions that day,” Addo said. “But to be honest, the Nigerian fans weren’t angry with us, so they didn’t harm us. They were angry at their own players, so we had to get into the dressing room to be safe.”

He added that the responsibility for the post-match violence lies with the Nigerian fans and team. “I think this is a conversation that should be directed to the fans of Nigeria and the Nigerian team, not us. We didn’t have anything to do with it.”

Addo concluded by emphasising the importance of calm and safety at football matches. “For all of us, it’s crucial that, regardless of the outcome, spectators remain calm and safe. Violence should have no place in football at all.”