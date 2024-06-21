Otto Addo rejected FC Nordsjaelland before 2022 World Cup - Tom Vernon

Chairman of FC Nordsjaelland, Tom Vernon has disclosed that Ghana coach Otto Addo turned down an offer from the Danish club before the 2022 World Cup.

Vernon revealed that Addo, then a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund, opted to focus on his role with the Bundesliga team instead.

"I offered him the head coach job at FCN and he said no. I tracked all of those coaches of Ghanaian heritage and monitor their careers, as well as all the local coaches," Vernon shared with Joy Sports.

Vernon highlighted Addo's suitability for the role due to his experience navigating diverse cultural environments and understanding both European and Ghanaian mindsets.

Addo, who represented Ghana at the 2006 World Cup, had previously served as an assistant coach at Nordsjaelland from 2016 to 2017.

He initially led the four-time African champions to the 2022 World Cup triumphing over Nigeria in the final qualification playoffs before failing to go past the Group stage in Qatar.

Despite criticism for not accepting the Ghana job permanently earlier, Addo recently returned as the substantive coach for the Black Stars.

His tenure began impressively with two comeback victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, defeating Mali 2-1 and the Central African Republic 4-2 in Kumasi, positioning Ghana joint top of Group I.