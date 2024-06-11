Otto Addo reveals Jordan Ayew's desire to see Andre in Black Stars camp

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has acknowledged that Jordan Ayew would prefer to see his elder brother, Andre Ayew, alongside him in the national team, following the coach's decision to omit the former West Ham United player from the squad.

In his recent 26-man selection for the World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR), Otto Addo made the notable decision to leave out Black Stars captain Andre Ayew. This decision came despite the 34-year-old's impressive form, having scored six goals in 20 matches for Le Havre in Ligue 1.

In Andre's absence, his younger brother Jordan Ayew stepped up admirably, scoring the winning goal in the 2-1 victory over Mali and netting a hat-trick in the thrilling 4-3 win against CAR.

After Ghana's nail-biting victory over the Central African Republic on Monday, Jordan Ayew was questioned about his brother's absence. Otto Addo responded on his behalf, stating, "Let me talk for Jordan. It's his brother.

“Sure, he wants him to be next to him, but what will happen: it's my decision, it's our coaching staff's decision."

"As a brother, he would like him to be next to him. But, I have a responsibility for the national team, for Ghana, and I have to decide what is best for the team. Who knows? Maybe he's there, maybe not, but I don't know."

"Maybe I'm not there anymore. We don't know. We don't know what happens.”

Ghana's victories have placed them at the top of Group I with nine points, pending the outcome of the match between Chad and Comoros. The Black Stars are now in a strong position as they chase their fifth World Cup qualification, aiming to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup set to be held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.