Otto Addo says Felix Afena-Gyan’s struggles is normal

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed his support for Felix Afena-Gyan, who has been handed a call-up to the national team after a three-year absence.

Afena-Gyan, currently on loan at Juventus Next Gen, has found form and scored six goals in 30 appearances.

Addo believes Afena-Gyan deserves another opportunity to showcase himself, stating, "His career hasn’t been like he expected it to be, but this is normal in football." He added that the young player will have a chance to prove himself in the upcoming matches.

"Sometimes you have ups and sometimes you have downs," Addo said, acknowledging that Afena-Gyan's struggles are a normal part of a footballer's career.

The coach is confident that Afena-Gyan can make a positive impact for the Black Stars.

Afena-Gyan is expected to join the team in London as they prepare to face Nigeria on May 29 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The winner will advance to the final against either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago on May 31. Addo's support for Afena-Gyan could be crucial in helping the young player regain his confidence and form.