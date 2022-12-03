Otto Addo says Ghana needed time to develop ‘even better’ before World Cup

Otto Addo believes the Black Stars could have performed better at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022 if the technical team had spent more time with the players.

The Black Stars were eliminated from the tournament on Friday after failing to defeat Uruguay in a game that they needed to win or draw to advance to the knockout stage.

They finished bottom of Group H with one win and two losses. They lost to Portugal and Uruguay while beating South Korea, and Addo believes their early exit was due to a lack of time with the team.

“The windows we had were June, September and World Cup so there was not much time,” he told the media at a briefing on Saturday.

“Surely this is normal. If we will have had more time together, we could have developed even better. I saw a lot of processes and I know it is difficult for a lot of people to understand.”

After Friday's game, the former Ghana international announced his resignation as Black Stars coach.