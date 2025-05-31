Otto Addo says Ghana’s success will draw more foreign-born players to the Black Stars

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo believes Ghana’s growing competitiveness and reputation on the international stage will continue to attract more foreign-born players of Ghanaian descent to commit to the national team.

Speaking before Ghana’s 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the Unity Cup third-place match on Saturday, Addo emphasised that success plays a pivotal role in appealing to dual-national players eligible to represent Ghana.

His comments came in response to a question about competing nations fielding players born abroadâ€”a practice Ghana itself has actively embraced in recent years.

Ghana had opened the tournament with a narrow 2-1 loss to Nigeria before finishing on a high with a dominant win in London.

Reflecting on the Black Stars’ approach, Addo highlighted the team’s track record in attracting talents like England-born Antoine Semenyo and Spain-born Inaki Williams.

“We convinced players like Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams so we really have good experience with that.

“Surely anyone one of Ghanaian descent we are always interested so we have a big database, we are always looking on their matches especially those who play in higher leagues we try to get in touch with them to see if they are available.

“Luckily we’ve already found good ones but surely we are still looking. I think the more successful we are, the more we are also interesting enough for the players.”