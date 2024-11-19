Otto Addo says remarks on advice from Klopp and others were taken out of context

Ghana coach Otto Addo has clarified his comments about taking advice from experienced football figures, insisting his remarks were taken out of context.

The clarification comes amid public criticism following Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Before Ghana’s match against Niger, Addo mentioned his experience working with notable coaches such as Matthias Sammer, Jurgen Klopp, and Edin TerziÄ‡, suggesting he values advice from those with extensive football knowledge.

However, after Niger shocked Ghana 2-1, the coach explained that his statement was misinterpreted. "Sometimes people take things out of context," Addo said.

"I’m just saying that when I’m criticised, I don’t take it personally. If someone asks, â€˜Why didn’t we play like this?’ or, â€˜Why did we do that?’ that’s fine. But if it gets personal, I refer more to people who understand the game and talk."

According to Addo, he also values constructive feedback from Ghanaians who understand football. "A lot of Ghanaians I talk to understand the game and say, â€˜Oh, Otto, maybe we have to do this on set pieces.’ I take my advice from a lot of experience," he said.

He added that emotional reactions such as calls for his resignation do not affect him. "It’s not like it can affect me because, after every game, I go through every game. I see what we could have done better. There’s no game where we couldn’t have done better, on or off the pitch. There’s always something to improve, and for this, I need expertise."

Despite the challenges, Addo expressed optimism about Ghana’s future. "There are also some positives to see. I think there will be something in the future. It’s never always going to be down. There will be better days. I’m very sure," he said.

The coach reaffirmed his commitment to giving his all to the team. "Until I’m here, I will give everything. This is how I grew up, this is how I made it as a professional, and this is what I can do," Addo concluded.

Addo's future will be decided when the Ghana FA Executive Council meet on Wednesday.