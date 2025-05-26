Otto Addo sees Unity Cup as chance for young Black Stars to prove themselves

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo views the upcoming Unity Cup in London as a valuable platform to give young players the opportunity to prove their worth.

The tournament, featuring Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica, will allow Addo to test new talents while continuing to build on Ghana’s recent successes in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Addo has included five debutants in his squadâ€”Joseph Tetteh Anang, Aaron Essel, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Aziz Issah, and Mohammed Gaddafi Fuseiniâ€”each of whom earned their place through impressive performances at club or youth international levels.

“Team building is a process that takes time, and it's not something that happens overnight,” Addo said.

“Therefore, this is a great opportunity to give some of our young players a chance to prove themselves.

"Our aim is to create competition within the team, which can only be achieved by providing an equal platform for all our talents to showcase their skills.”

Meanwhile, key players such as Kamal Deen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, and Mohammed Kudus have been omitted due to minor injuries and fitness concerns.

Ghana will open the tournament against Nigeria on May 28, with the winner advancing to the final on May 31. The losing side will compete for third place.