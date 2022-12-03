GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Otto Addo sends message to next Black Stars coach

Published on: 03 December 2022
AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 28: Otto Addo, Head Coach of Ghana, attends the post match press conference after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Ghana at Education City Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Otto Addo has left an important message for the next Black Stars coach after announcing his resignation following the team's elimination from the 2022 World Cup on Friday.

The former Ghana international said whoever is appointed as the new coach must be confident in his ability to carry out his ideas regardless of the pressure he may face.

Addo resigned following the Black Stars’ 2-0 loss to Uruguay in their final group game at the Al Janoub Stadium.

After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stage.

“Be himself, fulfil his ideas no matter who tries to come between but he should listen to his coaching staff, take advice and if there is anything I can do to help, I am always there,” he said.

“I will give advice and help my motherland. [He] should not listen to negativity too much, be fearless.”

The Black Stars will now focus on the remaining qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

 

 

