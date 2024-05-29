GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Otto Addo set to announce squad for Mali and Central African Republic qualifiers

Published on: 29 May 2024
LE HAVRE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 23: Coach of Ghana Otto Addo answers to the media during the post-match press conference following the international friendly match between Brazil and Ghana at Stade Oceane on September 23, 2022 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Ghana coach Otto Addo is set to announce his squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and Central African Republic.

He will address a press conference on Wednesday at the Ghana FA Headquarters, where he will formally reveal the players selected for this crucial assignment.

However, the announcement seems to be a mere formality, as the invited players are already aware and prepared for camping.

Ghana will begin their training camp on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

The Black Stars aim to return to winning form after securing one win and one loss in their first two matches in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana started the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

The FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali is scheduled to take place at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 19:00.

Ghana will then face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

