Otto Addo shifts focus towards young talents in Black Stars squad

There appears to be uncertainty surrounding the future participation of several experienced members of the Black Stars squad.

According to Angel FM, coach Otto Addo has initiated discussions with key figures including captain Andre Ayew, deputy captain Thomas Partey, and Turkey-based defender Daniel Amartey regarding his strategy moving forward.

Addo expressed his intention to transition away from depending heavily on senior players and instead concentrate on fostering the growth of emerging talent within the national side.

While these veterans are still expected to be named in Ghana's upcoming squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2026 qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic, their presence in later selections could diminish significantly.

Among those tipped to assume larger responsibilities within the revitalised Black Stars are West Ham star Mohammed Kudus, Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo, Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Tariq Lamptey, among other budding stars.

Coach Otto Addo had initially planned to reveal the roster during his visit to Ghana earlier this week; however, updated information suggests that his travel arrangements have changed, possibly pushing his arrival beyond the UEFA Champions League final date.

Black Stars' forthcoming fixtures include an encounter with Mali in Bamako on June 6 and another clash versus the Central African Republic at home inside the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 10.