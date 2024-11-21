Otto Addo should be retained to supervise 2026 World Cup qualifiers – NPP stalwart

A stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Akomea, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to retain Otto Addo as the Black Stars' coach so he can supervise the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The former Borussia Dortmund assistant coach has come under intense scrutiny after failing to qualify Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 21 years.

The GFA is set to make a final decision on Otto Addo’s future on November 27, 2024, following a deadlock in Wednesday’s review meeting. The Executive Council failed to reach a consensus on whether or not to part ways with the coach.

"I don't think we should get into a panic mode yet. I know there is widespread calls for the coach to be relieved of his (duties),” the vice chairman of NPP's manifesto committee told Joy FM.

"Listen, we have the World Cup Qualification ahead of us. I believe we should maintain the coach to take us through the qualification series."

Ghana is set to face Chad and Madagascar in rounds five and six of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which the Black Stars must win to keep their hopes of qualifying in their own hands.

Currently, Ghana sits joint-top of Group I with nine points from four games, including three wins and one defeat. Two of the wins came under Otto Addo, his only victories in his second stint as coach.