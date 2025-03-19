Otto Addo stays defiant as Ghana face pivotal 2026 World Cup tests

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has played down the impact of past results, insisting that every game is important, regardless of the competition.

Speaking to 3Sports, the former Ghana international said his focus is on steady progress rather than statistics as Black Stars prepare for crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Madagascar.

Ghana are favourites for both matches, but doubts persist after a difficult run of six games without a win, including home defeats to Angola and Niger that saw them miss out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

This is Addo’s second spell as Black Stars head coach, with a modest 20% win rate in 10 games. Despite the AFCON qualifying failure, he kept his job, as the GFA continues to back him. His current deal runs until 2027, with an option for an additional two years.

His biggest achievement remains guiding Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and there is a belief he can do it again by securing a place at the tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

"For me, it’s not about qualifiers, World Cup, or AFCON qualifiers. Each and every game is important," he said. "It’s sometimes difficult to compare circumstances, especially when you have friendly matches or a lot of injuries. I know the statistics count, but for me, they don’t matter too much."

The Black Stars will take on Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before facing Madagascar in Morocco three days later.

These two games will be crucial in keeping Ghana’s World Cup hopes alive, with the Black Stars currently tied on nine points with Comoros at the top of Group I.

By Enoch Fiifi Forson